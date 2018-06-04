Performance of Northeast’s Lok Sabha MPs from 2014-2018 (Part I)

NET Bureau, Kingson Chingakham

The 16th Lok Sabha has completed its four years and ahead of the Lok Sabha elections due for next year,it is important to evaluate the performance of the Members of Parliament (MPs) in the Lok Sabha.This will help us in getting a clear idea whom to support and remove the non-performing MPs.Let us assess how the MPs in the Lok Sabha from the eight states of northeast India are performing in terms of their attendance, participation in debates and question hours.The following data has been represented from the compilation done by the PRS India which corresponds to the period from June 1, 2014, to April 6. 2018 covering all the 14 sessions. Divided into two series, this part highlights the performances of the MPs from Assam in the last four years.

ASSAM

The average of the 14 members from Assam in terms of attendance is 74 percent.Thestate ’s average in the participationin debates by the members is 43.2.Both of these components are lower than the national averages of 80 percent and 57.9 respectively.

Rameswar Teli (Dibrugarh Constituency): This first time MP from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is also a member of the standing committee on Industry.Undoubtedly,with 93 percent overall attendance,he is the best performer among the 14 members from Assam.He has 100 percent attendance record in eight sessions.

Teli has participated in 68 debates concerning man-animal conflicts,the need to provide piped natural gas to every household in Assam,need to set up consulate and offices of ASEAN and other East Asian Countries in Guwahati etc.

Out of the 80 questions he has asked so far,important reference should be made upon the issue of cross-border smuggling,rehabilitation of families displaced due to flood,tribal welfare,hydropower projects in Arunachal Pradesh etc.No private members bill from him.



Radheshyam Biswas (Karimganj Constituency): This All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) member is a first time member of the Lok Sabha.He is also a member of the standing committee on Water Resources. Biswas has a spectacular attendance record.With an overall 91 percent attendance,he is the second most regular MP from the state.His lowest was during the Budget session 2016 (part 1),where he had 63 percent.

He has engaged in 64 debates so far revolving around the need to develop Son Bheel Karimganj district, Assam as a tourist spot,discrepancies in National Register of Citizens (NRC) part draft published in Assam,need to rehabilitate people residing along the international border with Bangladesh etc.

191 questions have been asked by him touching on issues like tax rebate for the promotion of exports,acquisition of oil fields abroad,wage board for journalists etc.No private members’ bill has been put up by him.

Siraj Uddin Ajmal (Barpeta Constituency): A first time member from the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF),he is the member of a standing committee on External Affairs.With just overall 36 percent attendance,he is the worst performing MP among the 14 members from Assam.In the Budget session 2014,he just had 7 percent attendance.In the Budget Session 2018,he had 17 percent attendance.His attendance record should sound an alarm to the public.

He has participated in 28 debates.Mention can be made of the demand to allocate funds for the flood-affected people to Assam,work relating to NRC in Assam etc.Most of his debates were concentrated on government bills.

Though he has a poor attendance,he has managed to ask 249 questions so far.His questions ran around the electrification of remote villages in Assam, the new railway to Barpeta town,cases of Assam in CBI,agrarian crises etc.No private members’ bill has been put up by him.

Gaurav Gogoi (Kaliabor Constituency): The first time elected member is the son of the former CM Tarun Gogoi.The member of the Indian National Congress (INC) is also a member of the Standing Committee on Defence.Analyzing the attendance of Gogoi,he has an overall 79 percent attendance.In most of the sessions,he has been successful in crossing the 80 percent mark.His lowest attendance was during the Budget session 2016 (part 1),where he just had 44 percent.

He has been actively participating in the debates.Till now,he has participated in 80 debates. He debated on an alleged increase in incidents of kidnapping and shootings in Assam,problems faced by tea workers, the status of a framework agreement between Government of India and National Socialist Council of Nagaland (IM) etc.

So far he has asked 260 questions in the house which touched the matters of FDI in National Highways,defence production,data protection etc.

Gogoi introduced three private member bills- ‘The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Amendment) Bill, 2017 (Amendment of section 2)’, ‘The Reorganization of Time Zones Bill, 2017’ and ‘The Wild Life (Protection) Amendment Bill, 2017 (Insertion of Chapter IVD)’.All the three bills are pending.



Badruddin Ajmal (Dhubri Constituency): He is in his second term in the Lok Sabha.An affiliated member of the All India United Democratic Front,he is also a member of the Standing Committees on Science & Technology, Environment & Forests.He has an overall attendance of 60 percent.His lowest attendance was during the Budget session 2016 (part 1),which was just 13 percent.Even in the Budget Session 2018,he had 38 percent only.

Ajmal has participated in 61 debates.InMarch2017,he brought the issue of preparation of NRC in Assam.

In one of the most unexpected conducts,Ajmal asked 359 questions in the house.Some of the latest he questioned were in connection to the allotment of forest land,prevention of floods in Assam,foreign tribunals in Assam,preservation of monuments in the northeastern regions etc.As per the data,he has not laid any private members’ bill.





Biren Singh Engti (Autonomous Constituency): This is the seventh term for Engti.The elected member from the INC is also a member of the Standing Committee on Rural Development.He has an overall attendance of 81 percent from the 14 sessions with 100 percent attendance in six of the sessions.Though he has performed well in terms of attendance,he has not been actively participating in debates and question hours.The data revealed that he has not participated in any of the debates.

He has asked just one question so far (which happened in 2014).In August 2016,he put up a private members bill titling ‘the Assam Reorganisation (Karbi Dimanchal) Bill, 2016’.The status of the bill is pending.





Bijoya Chakravarty (Gauhati Constituency):An elected member from the BJP,she is a member of the Standing Committee on Commerce.This third term MP has an overall attendance of 70 percent.Her lowest attendance was during the Budget Session 2018 with just 31 percent.Her first session in 2014 had 100 percent attendance (but have been declining thereafter).

Chakravarty has participated in 31 debates so far.Her last debate was in December 2017,regarding the death of elephants due to railway accident in Assam.

InAugust2017,she also raised the need to take up with China on the issue of contamination of River Siang in Arunachal Pradesh.

38 questions were asked by the veteran BJP MP.Some of the important questions she raised circled around enrollment of AADHAR in Assam,air connectivity in the northeastern region,illegal migrants to Assam etc. No questions were asked in 2016 and no questions have been asked in 2018 so far.There is also no record of any private members’ bill.

Kamakhya Prasad Tasa (Jorhat Constituency): He is the first time elected member from the BJP. He is also a member of the Standing committee on Rural Development.With 74 percent overall attendance, Tasa has been following the extremities of attendance in every session.He has a record of 100 percent in a session to just 25 percent in another session.

He has participated in 38 debates.He raised important issues related to contamination of water of river Brahmaputra,the need to provide latest/modern ferries for tourists in Majuli Island in Assam,special package for Assam etc.

98 questions have been asked so far by Tasa revolving around tea estates,industrially backward states/regions,Northeast Hydrocarbon Vision 2030,northeast industrial and investment policy etc.He hasn’t placed any private members bill yet.



Naba Kumar Sarania (Kokrajhar Constituency): First time elected independent member, he holds the member of the standing committee on Labour.His attendance has seen the lows and highs in the sessions.His overall attendance is 78 percent with a record of 100 percent attendance in four sessions.But in the Budget session of 2018,he just had 38 percentattendance.

He has participated in 17 debates so far.He escalated the need to grant Scheduled Tribe status to certain tribal communities in Assam,the need to grant Rs 12,000 crore to repair the damage in Assam,need to provide adequate funds under Border Area Development Programme for drinking water projects in Kokrajhar parliamentary constituency etc.

58 questions were asked covering areas like the northeast textile promotion scheme,skill development to self-employment in northeast states,electrification of villages in Assam etc.No private members’ bill has been introduced by him.

Pradan Baruah (Lakhimpur Constituency): He was elected as MP for the first time in November 2016 through the bye-election,after the seating member Sarbananda Sonowal resigned from the seat.This BJP member is also a member of the standing committee on Urban Development.

Assessing his attendance from 2016,he has an overall performance of 62 percent.Surprisingly,he had 90 percent attendance in the Budget Session 2018.There is no record of participation in any of the debates.He has just questioned once so far on the subject of e-Cigarettes/ENDS.Though his term started around one and half year back,his performance has been disappointing.

Rajen Gohain (Nawgong Constituency): He was elected as the fourth term member of the Lok Sabha in 2014 from the BJP.Later,in July 2016,the MP was inducted to the Union Cabinet as a Minister of State in the Railway Ministry.Therefore,participation and attendance details for this MP are thus available only till May 11, 2016.

Till the Budget session of 2016,he had an overall 68 percent attendance.His lowest was during the Monsoon Session 2015,where he just had 24 percent attendance.Before inducting in the Union Cabinet,he participated in 8 debates.During the corresponding period,he questioned 23 times with reference to textiles,home affairs etc.





Ram Prasad Sarmah (Tezpur Constituency): The first time member from the BJP also hold memberships in three standing committees i.e Water Resources and Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice.His attendance track record has been good so far with an overall 83 percent.The lowest being during the Winter session,2016 with 57 percent.Otherwise,he has a record of 100 percent attendance in two sessions.

Sarmah participated in 55 debates including sensitive matters like the need to accord scheduled tribe status to Gorkhas,Bodo problems in Assam,the infiltration from Bangladesh,need to develop Tezpur as a smart city etc.

He has asked 127 questions so far encompassing concerns like the cancer institute in Assam,infrastructure development in the northeastern region,waste to energy plants,migration in the northeastern region etc.There is no record of any private members’ bill.





Ramen Deka (Mangaldoi Constituency): The second term elected member from the BJP is a member of the standing committee on Home Affairs.He has managed to maintain a consistent 80 percent attendance in most of the sessions.He has an overall 86 percent attendance with the lowest of 55 percent during the 2015 Winter Session.

Deka has participated in 29 debates so far drawing into concerns over the need to accord tribal status to ‘Kalita’ community of Assam,need to protect the animals of Orang National Park in Assam,need of railway network in Darrang district of Assam etc.

83 questions have been asked so far regarding currency seized from militant organizations, the national register of citizens,Kaladan project etc. No trace of private members’ bill from Deka.





Sushmita Dev (Silchar Constituency): The first time elected member from the INC is also a member of standing committees on Science & Technology and Environment & Forests. Dev has a decent overall attendance of 80 percent.Her lowest presence was during the Budget Session 2016 (Part 1) with just 25 percent.

She has engaged in 79 debates touching upon topics like the need to revive Cachar paper mill and Nagaon paper mill in Assam,demand for rhino conservation, the erosion of river Barak etc.

243 questions have been asked by Dev during the corresponding period regarding funds to Assam,per capita consumption of electricity in northeastern states,issue of hike of import duties at WTO etc.

She introduced three private members’ bill viz., ‘The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2017 (Amendment of article 32, etc.)’, ‘The Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens (Amendment) Bill, 2017 (Insertion of new Chapter IIA and IIB)’ and ‘The Gauhati High Court (Establishment of a Permanent Bench at Silchar) Bill, 2016’.All the three bills are pending.