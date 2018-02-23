Perks of Having Maternity Insurance in India

Pregnancy brings both happiness and anxiety. While you’re a little anxious about embracing the impending parenthood, the anxiety associated withthe expected medical expenses would be no less. A maternity cover can reduce the stress to some extent by covering the medical expenses.There are numerous factors that a couple considers while conceiving,but the most important of them all is a mediclaim policy or health cover that covers you or your spouse during pregnancy and after it as well.

Let’s Decode Maternity Plan

When medical treatment costs are skyrocketing, the bill of a normal delivery,including all the hospitalization expenses, in a reputed hospital in a metro city will be Rs. 70k to Rs. 80k. Hence, an adequate maternity cover offered by some Indian insurers is a sure-shot solution.

Why Do You Need Maternity Insurance?

The moment you start planning a family, you must consider the expenses associated withpregnancy. It can be tough for someone from a middle-class family to afford the soaring costs of quality medical services. Lack of planning can lead to a big hole in your pocket. With a maternity cover, you can remain stress-free while supporting your spouse through such a critical period.

However, most health insurance plans don’t cover maternity under their kitty. Hence, having a standalone mediclaim plan with maternity cover is necessary. With a maternity plan, you too can embrace this phase without a worry, like Sonam.

Let’s listen to Sonam’s Story

It was a life-altering moment for Sonam when she discovered that she was expecting. Though it was a happy moment for Sonam and her husband, she was abit concerned about the upcoming expenses associated with the pregnancy. Unable to suppress her feelings, she discussed the matter with one of her colleagues. That person advised her to check the policy documents of the group health insurance provided by the employer. While checking the clauses, she came to know that the health insurance offered by her employer covers maternity. She breathed a sigh of relief, feeling happy that at least her pregnancy was covered.

Isn’t Sonam lucky? However, the situation may not be hunky-dory for everyone. Not every employer offershealth insurance that covers maternity. In such cases, having a separate maternity plan is the key to keep your savings safe.

What Does a Maternity Cover Stand For?

Though, not every insurer offers maternity benefit under a health insurance plan, you can buy this cover as an add-on on top of a regular mediclaim policy. This plan mainly includes:

Maternity Expenses: This cover reimburses the expenses incurred during pre-hospitalisation period up to 30 days and post-hospitalisation period up to 60 days. This period may vary insurer to insurer.

Pre and Post-natal Expenses: this includes expenses related to caesarean and normal delivery. It also includes post-delivery-related complications, if any.

Hospitalisation Expenses: This covers room rents, medical practitioner’s fees, nurse and surgeon fees, emergency ambulance fees, anaesthetist consultation fees etc.

Newborn Baby Cover (Day 1-90): Under maternity policy, coverage is also extended to the newborn baby. There are chances the baby may be diagnosed with aheredity/congenital disorder or some other critical illness at the time of birth. The expenses incurred during the treatment of such a disorder will be covered by the policy. Moreover, some insurers offer cover for vaccinations as well.

But not all is hunky-dory with Maternity Cover

Realizing the urgency, you may have a mind to buy a policy right now. As the delivery draws nearer, the expenses are bound to increase.However, here is the catch-

You are not eligible to claim the benefits offered under a maternity cover right after you buy the plan. Yes, a maternity cover comes with some conditions. A pre-defined waiting period has to be served by the insured to avail the insurance benefits. Some insurers coverthematernityperiod within 9 months of the policy start-date but with a high premium. Otherwise, most plans allow you to use the cover only after 2 to 3 continuous policy renewals.

It comes with sub-limits as well. Hence, ceilings on policy coverage may disappoint you. No matter if you have a handsome sum assured (let’s say, Rs. 3 lakhs), it doesn’t mean thatthe delivery expenses of Rs. 2 lakh will be reimbursed entirely. As maternity benefit is not offered up to the limit of the assured sum, you must remain careful while choosing the plan. Many insurers apply certain sub-limits as well. Again, if you decide to go for a policy with an extensive cover, it could cost you ahigh premium.

Usually, the policy wordings contain in-depthdetailson what is covered under the policy and what is not. Some plans cover you after the delivery by bearing the post-childbirth expenses, while some don’t. Choose the plan with maximum coverage that meets your needs.

Tips on buying a Maternity policy and Planning this Expense:

Here are some tips to remember if you’re planning to buy a maternity plan or you already have one:

In case your employer’s group health insurance covers maternity, rather applying for a personal one, claim from the employer’s plan. This way, you need not serve the waiting period for claiming against pregnancy-related expenses. Moreover, if you already have a personal policy, you can earn No Claim Bonus for not claiming your insurance, which is not offered by group health insurance.

Additionally, if you exhaust the sum assured offered under group health insurance during hospitalisation, you can use your personal plan. This way there will be no unplanned expense at your end.

You can create your own maternity fund by sparing some amount every month or investing in a fixed deposit or liquid mutual fund.

As the insurer doesn’t cover you immediately after you buy the plan, you should buy the cover on time.

An Advice to the Mommies and Daddies-To-Be

If you are seeking a luxurious room in a reputed hospital, you can expect to avail a claim of up to 20 to 30% of your pregnancy cost. However, it is recommended to not rely entirely upon group health insurance.If themaximum maternity cover is offered by the employer is lower than your hospital expenses, you will have to bear the rest of the expenses from your pocket. Moreover, understand the clauses related to the waiting period of your health insurance to know when you can apply for a claim. Better yet, try buying a plan before you start planning a family.

However, maternity cover should not be your only concern while buying a health insurance plan. It is an added benefit if your plan offers maternity. Covering only maternity expenses should not be the primary purpose of your plan.

It’s Your Turn Now!

Giving birth to a baby is no cake-walk. It involves lots of emotional, mental and physical stress.Above all, it comes with huge additional expenses. So, plan well and insure the new life you are about to welcome.