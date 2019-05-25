Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) to be included in disaster management activities in Nagaland

NET Bureau

The Nagaland State Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) today informed that the State Disaster Management Authority would take appropriate measures to ensure inclusion of persons with disabilities in its disaster management activities as defined under clause (e) of section 2 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 for the safety and protection of persons with disabilities.

This notice is in compliance with Section 8 of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPwD) Act 2016 which states that “The persons with disabilities shall have equal protection and safety in situations of risk, armed conflict, humanitarian emergencies and natural disasters.” This was notified through the DIPR on Friday, May 24.

The notice said that the District Disaster Management Authority constituted under section 25 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 is directed to maintain record of details of persons with disabilities in the district and take suitable measures to inform such persons of any situations of risk so as to enhance disaster preparedness.

This pertains to authorities engaged in reconstruction activities subsequent to any situation of risk, armed conflict or natural disasters shall undertake such activities, in consultation with the concerned State Commissioner, in accordance with the accessibility requirements of persons with disabilities.

Source: Morung Express