Pervez Musharraf gets death penalty in Pakistan treason case

NET Bureau

Pakistan court has awarded death penalty to former dictator General (retd) Pervez Musharraf in a high treason case.

The verdict in the treason case against former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf was pronounced by a special Peshawar court on Tuesday.

Musharraf, who is currently in Dubai, is facing treason charges for suspending the Constitution and imposing emergency rule in 2007, a punishable offence for which he was indicted in 2014.

The 76-year-old former Pakistan Army chief left for Dubai for medical treatment and has not returned since, citing security and health reasons.

Last week, the special court ordered 76-year-old Pervez Musharraf to record statement by December 5 in the treason case after the Islamabad High Court (IHC), after hearing the petitions filed by Musharraf and the Pakistan government, stopped the special court from issuing the verdict on November 28.

Musharraf, who is in Dubai for medical treatment, had recorded a video message from his hospital bed in which he said that he was ready to record his statement in the case.

“A judicial commission can come here and hear me out. It must see my health condition and make a decision. The commission, with my lawyer, must then be heard in the court,” Musharraf added.

Musharraf has maintained that owing to his deteriorating health, multiple life-threatening ailments and of his aged mother, he is unable to return to Pakistan.

Source: India Today