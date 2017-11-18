Pesnion Hiked for Arunachal Beneficiaries

Arunachal Pradesh Cabinet has approved substantial enhancement in the pensions of senior citizens, widows and differently abled persons.

The state government has added a state component to three central government pensions schemes to hike the pensions during a cabinet meeting on Friday. The three schemes are Old Age Pension Scheme, National Widow Pension Scheme and National Disability Pension Scheme.

An official statement on Saturday said the Old Age Pension Scheme for 60-79 years, which was Rs 200 earlier, has now been enhanced to Rs 1,500. Similarly, Old Age Pension Scheme for 80 years and above was Rs 500 earlier and it has now become Rs 2,000.

The National Widow Pension Scheme for both below 80 years and above 80 years have been increased to Rs 2,000 from the earlier Rs 300 and Rs 500 respectively, the statement said.

The National Disability Pension Scheme also saw a leap — from Rs 300 or Rs 500 to Rs 2000. The beneficiaries used to get Rs 300 or Rs 500 per month depending on their age and severity of their disability.

