Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Sat, 18 Nov 2017

Northeast Today

Pesnion Hiked for Arunachal Beneficiaries

Pesnion Hiked for Arunachal Beneficiaries
November 18
20:30 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Arunachal Pradesh Cabinet has approved substantial enhancement in the pensions of senior citizens, widows and differently abled persons.

The state government has added a state component to three central government pensions schemes to hike the pensions during a cabinet meeting on Friday. The three schemes are Old Age Pension Scheme, National Widow Pension Scheme and National Disability Pension Scheme.

An official statement on Saturday said the Old Age Pension Scheme for 60-79 years, which was Rs 200 earlier, has now been enhanced to Rs 1,500. Similarly, Old Age Pension Scheme for 80 years and above was Rs 500 earlier and it has now become Rs 2,000.

The National Widow Pension Scheme for both below 80 years and above 80 years have been increased to Rs 2,000 from the earlier Rs 300 and Rs 500 respectively, the statement said.

The National Disability Pension Scheme also saw a leap — from Rs 300 or Rs 500 to Rs 2000. The beneficiaries used to get Rs 300 or Rs 500 per month depending on their age and severity of their disability.

-PTI

Tags
Old Age Pension Schemesenior citizenswidows
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.