Fri, 18 Jan 2019

Northeast Today

PET & Physical Standard Test For Constable and Band Bugler Held at Tawang

January 18
16:04 2019
NET Bureau

The Physical Efficiency Test(PET) and Physical standard test for recruitment of Constable male/Female (Civil) and Band Bugler(IRBn) were conducted on Thursday and Friday at GyalwaTsangyangGyatso High Stadium Tawang.

A total of 737 candidates applied for recruitment, out of which the PET/PST for male candidates were conducted on 17thjan 2019. 292 male candidates applied out of which 178 candidates appeared for PET/PST and 115 qualified. The total number of disqualified male candidate was 63.

264 Female candidates attended and appeared for the PET/PST on 18thjan 2019, out of 445 applied. Only 153 could qualify the PET/PST test and 111 candidates were disqualified.

During the recruitment test, all candidates were directed to bring their original documents for scrutiny,no candidates were allowed to appear for the test without original documents. SP Tawang Shri Sagar Singh Kalsi, EAC Shri Sang Khandu and Dy.SP Tawang Dr.ThuptenJambey along with other police officers strictly monitored and supervised the entire process.

0 Comments

0 Comments

