Mon, 21 Jan 2019

Northeast Today

Petrol & Diesel Prices Hiked on Sunday

January 21
13:46 2019
NET Bureau

Petrol and diesel prices were revised upwards by major oil PSUs on Sunday (January 20) after a slight dip in the rupee’s value against US dollar and increasing global crude oil rates.

Petrol prices were hiked by 23 paise while diesel prices went up by by 29-31 paise across the country. Petrol price has touched Rs 70.95 per litre in Delhi while diesel rate has gone up to Rs 65.45 per litre after a 29 paise hike.

In Mumbai, citizens have to pay Rs 76.58 for a litre of petrol after a 23 paise hike over yesterday’s rate. Meanwhile, diesel price in the financial capital has gone up to Rs 68.53 per litre after a 31 paise rise in rates.

Petrol prices have also gone up significantly in cities like Kolkata (Rs 73.05/litre), Chennai (Rs 73.65/litre), Gurugram (Rs 71.56/litre), Noida (Rs 70.66/litre), Bengaluru (Rs 73.29/litre), Hyderabad (Rs 75.27/litre) and Patna (Rs 75.24/litre).

While diesel rate in Hyderabad has crossed Rs 71 per litre, Trivandrum (Rs 70.44/litre) has the second-highest rate in the country. Rates have also climbed significantly in cities like Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Bhubaneshwar.

Petrol and diesel prices have been on the rise since January 7 due to a fall in rupee’s value compared to the dollar and increasing value of global crude oil.

Global crude oil has been gaining momentum since OPEC major Saudi Arabia decided to cut down on oil production; a collective decision was taken by major OPEC and non-OPEC oil-producing countries to cut oil production after its value slid by almost 30 per cent.

The decision to cut oil production will harm India as it is one of the highest importers of crude oil in the world. The country saw petrol and diesel rates reach its highest level on October 4, 2018, following which prices had dropped significantly.

Meanwhile, petrol and diesel prices have increased by over Rs 2 per litre in the first 20 days of 2019 in the country and experts predict these rates to go up further as the year progresses.

 

Source: India Today

Related Articles

Entertainment

