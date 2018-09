All the petrol pumps in Guwahati will remain closed for 12 hours from 5 am to 5 pm on Friday in view of Greater Guwahati unit of North East Petroleum Dealers’ Association extending support the All India Trade Bandh called by the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) to oppose the Walmart-Flipkart deal besides foreign direct investment in retail trade, according to a communique issued by the petroleum dealers association here on Thursday.

- The Shillong Times