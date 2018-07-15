PGWO Donates 43 Units of Blood

A voluntary blood donation camp was organized by the PGWO (Pasighat Galo Welfare Organization) on Saturday at the BakinPertin General Hospital, Pasighat in Arunachal Pradesh with the technical help of the hospital administration. It was formally inaugurated by the JDHS Dr. D. Raina in presence of Medical Superintendent Dr. YR Darang, Blood Bank Officer Dr. G. Jongkey, PGWO President and Secretary KengoZirdo and Jummo Rina, doctors, senior leaders and volunteers from Galo community. During the day, local MLA Kaling Moyong also visited the camp and shared word of advices.

In all, 43 units blood was collected. Besides PGWO, many volunteers from GREF camp, Ranaghat and CRPF camp GTC also donated blood.

Speaking on the occasion, JDHS Dr. Raina appreciated the organization for organizing the camp and explained how donated blood could be used to save many precious human lives.

At the meantime, MLA Kaling Moyong visited the progrmm and delivered speech on it.