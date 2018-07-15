Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Sun, 15 Jul 2018

Northeast Today

PGWO Donates 43 Units of Blood

PGWO Donates 43 Units of Blood
July 15
19:50 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

A voluntary blood donation camp was organized by the PGWO (Pasighat Galo Welfare Organization) on Saturday at the BakinPertin General Hospital, Pasighat in Arunachal Pradesh with the technical help of the hospital administration. It was formally inaugurated by the JDHS Dr. D. Raina in presence of Medical Superintendent Dr. YR Darang, Blood Bank Officer Dr. G. Jongkey, PGWO President and Secretary KengoZirdo and Jummo Rina, doctors, senior leaders and volunteers from Galo community. During the day, local MLA Kaling Moyong also visited the camp and shared word of advices.

In all, 43 units blood was collected. Besides PGWO, many volunteers from GREF camp, Ranaghat and CRPF camp GTC also donated blood.

Speaking on the occasion, JDHS Dr. Raina appreciated the organization for organizing the camp and explained how donated blood could be used to save many precious human lives.

At the meantime, MLA Kaling Moyong visited the progrmm and delivered speech on it.

Tags
PGWO
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.