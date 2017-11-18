Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Sat, 18 Nov 2017

Northeast Today

Phensedyl Cough Syrup Worth over Rs 26 Lakh Seized in Meghalaya

Phensedyl Cough Syrup Worth over Rs 26 Lakh Seized in Meghalaya
November 18
11:03 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

The BSF and Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) arrested two persons and seized cartons of banned cough syrup worth over Rs 26 lakh from a truck at Mawiong area, BSF officials said on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, the BSF and the DRI intercepted the truck at Mawiong area in the outskirts of Shillong on Thursday carrying 70 illegal cartons of Phensedyl cough syrup hidden in a pile of rice, they said.

According to the BSF spokesperson in Shillong, the consignment was meant to be smuggled to Bangladesh through international border at Tripura.

The two persons, driver and the helper, were apprehended and later arrested, the BSF official said. A thorough investigation is on to identify those involved in the crime, the official added.

-PTI

Tags
Cough SyrupPhensedylPhensedyl cough syrup
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.