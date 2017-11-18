Phensedyl Cough Syrup Worth over Rs 26 Lakh Seized in Meghalaya

The BSF and Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) arrested two persons and seized cartons of banned cough syrup worth over Rs 26 lakh from a truck at Mawiong area, BSF officials said on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, the BSF and the DRI intercepted the truck at Mawiong area in the outskirts of Shillong on Thursday carrying 70 illegal cartons of Phensedyl cough syrup hidden in a pile of rice, they said.

According to the BSF spokesperson in Shillong, the consignment was meant to be smuggled to Bangladesh through international border at Tripura.

The two persons, driver and the helper, were apprehended and later arrested, the BSF official said. A thorough investigation is on to identify those involved in the crime, the official added.

