Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Thu, 30 May 2019

Northeast Today

Philippines passes law requiring students to plant 10 trees if they want to graduate

Philippines passes law requiring students to plant 10 trees if they want to graduate
May 30
12:37 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

A new Filipino law requires all graduating high school and college students to plant at least 10 trees each before they can graduate.

The law formalises a tradition of planting trees upon graduation, which is also hoped to simultaneously combat global climate change.

 The proponents of the law say the legislation could result in as many as 525 billion trees planted in a generation if it is properly adhered to.
The Philippines’ Magdalo Party representative Gary Alejano, who was the principal author of the legislation, said: “With over 12 million students graduating from elementary and nearly five million students graduating from high school and almost 500,000 graduating from college each year, this initiative, if properly implemented, will ensure that at least 175 million new trees would be planted each year.
 “In the course of one generation, no less than 525 billion can be planted under this initiative,” Mr Alejano said in the bill’s explanatory note.

“Even with a survival rate of only 10 per cent, this would mean an additional 525 million trees would be available for the youth to enjoy, when they assume the mantle of leadership in the future.”

The trees will apparently be planted in mangroves, existing forests, some protected areas, military ranges, abandoned mining sites and selected urban areas, according to CNN’s Philippines news service.

The government said the species selected for planting must be appropriate to each location, climate and topography of the area and there will also be a preference for indigenous species.

 In addition to the immediate carbon-absorbing impact of the trees, it is hoped the legislation will help bring environmental understanding to future generations and lead to further ecological initiatives.

Source: Independent

Tags
Philippinesplant 10 trees
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.