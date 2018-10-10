Photo Exhibition on Sikkim’s Cultural Heritage Begins

NET Bureau

Secretary Sikkim Cultural Affairs and Heritage Department Ambika Pradhan inaugurated a photo exhibition titled Development & Conservation of Cultural Heritage of Sikkim in the presence of Secretary, Sports & Youth Affairs Department SD Dhakal at White Memorial Hall on Tuesday. The week long exhibition is being organised by the Sikkim States Archives under the Cultural Affairs and Heritage Department.

Preservation Officer LN Sharma highlighted that the main purpose of the exhibition is to create awareness among the people and show a glimpse of the rich culture and heritage which shapes an individual’s values, heritage and upbringing thereby reflecting on the uniqueness and the culture of the place. He further stated that the exhibition is to inform people about the benchmark projects under the Cultural Affairs and Heritage Department so that people are aware of their history and preservation of its culture. He also invited all the interested individuals to visit the exhibition so that it’s fruitful and informative.

SOURCE: The Echo Of India