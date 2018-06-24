Pilgrims Throng Kamakhya Temple in Assam to Attend Annual Fair

Amid tight vigil, pilgrims and devotees from across the country and abroad have thronged the Kamakahya Temple atop the Nilachal Hill in Guwahati to offer prayers on the occasion of the annual Ambubachi Mela.

The fair, promoted as an integral part of ‘religious tourism’ by the Assam government, began on June 22 with the closing of the temple doors for four days.

Huge number of devotees have flocked the temple, one of the 51 Shakti Pithas, to attend the festival, which was formally inaugurated by Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on June 21.

The CM had said that the state government made elaborate arrangements for the devotees for their “safe, comfortable and memorable” stay here during the Ambubachi Mela.

He also hoped the devotees would pray to Goddess Kamakhya for her “blessings to empower the country through love, peace, mutual respect, trust and cooperation”.

The administration has taken measures to ensure smooth flow of devotees to and from the temple during the festival, including ferry services, health camps, cleanliness measures, security and surveillance, lodging arrangements and cultural events, a government official said.

Five major camps have been set up by the government to distribute food and water among the pilgrims, he added.

City Commissioner Hiren Nath said security has been tightened with the entire area divided into 14 sectors, six of which are being looked after by a Superintendent of Police-rank officer.

The authorities have also deployed nearly 200 volunteers, placed 400 CCTV cameras at strategic positions, set up three control rooms and several child rescue booths, he added.

Tourism Minister Chandan Brahma affirmed that his department has been taking various steps to promote and propagate ‘religious and spiritual tourism’ across the state with the Kamakhya Temple being the prime focus, mainly due to its popularity among people.

The state government has plans to turn the festival as a major congregation of different faiths to create a “cohesive atmosphere” and send across the message of “integration”, Assam Tourism Development Corporation (ATDC) Chairman Jayanta Malla Barua said.

Prasenjit Sarmah, a priest at the temple, said the Mela has been organised in a meticulous manner this year, the premises are being continuously cleaned and measures are being taken for the convenience of the devotees.

During the four-day Ambubachi festival, Devi Kamakhya is believed to go through her annual cycle of menstruation. The doors of the temple are closed for the devotees and regular rituals are suspended for four days.

On the fifth day, devotes are allowed to enter the temple only after the ‘shuddhi’ or the ritualistic bath of the Devi.

