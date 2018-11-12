Pilot Fails Breath Analyser Test Second Time in 2018

NET Bureau

An Air India pilot scheduled to fly on the Delhi-London route failed a Breath Analyser test on Sunday. He was subsequently grounded.

Senior Pilot Arvind Kathpalia reportedly tested positive in the BA test and was declared ‘Not to Fly’, according to news agency ANI. He was scheduled to fly Air India’s Delhi-London flight AI-111. What is more shocking is that this is the second time this year that Kathpalia apparently reported for duty under the influence.

According to the Indian Commercial Pilots Association, he has failed a similar BA test on January 19 as well. According to news agency PTI, Kathpalia’s flying license was suspended in 2017 for three months because he had reportedly skipped a BA test.

Pilots are subjected to test to examine the level of alcohol they may have consumed before a scheduled flight. For purposes of safety, they are prohibited from consuming alcohol before reporting for duty. Just earlier this month, a pilot of Japan Airlines was arrested moments before his flight from London to Tokyo after his blood test revealed he had surpassed the legally permitted levels of alcohol by almost ten-folds.

In India as well, the Director-General of Civil Aviation has a strict procedure for medical tests on aircraft personnel to detect alcohol consumption. Crew members are strictly forbidden from consuming alcohol of any kind 12 hours before the departure of their flight.

