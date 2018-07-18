Wanna get our awesome news?
Wed, 18 Jul 2018

Northeast Today

Pilot Missing in the MiG-21 Aircraft Crash in Himachal Pradesh

Pilot Missing in the MiG-21 Aircraft Crash in Himachal Pradesh
July 18
15:05 2018
An Indian Air Force (IAF) MiG-21 fighter aircraft crashed in Patta Jattiyan in Jawali subdivision of Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra district on Wednesday. According to ANI, the pilot of the aircraft is missing.

A search and rescue team has been rushed to the spot to locate the pilot. The debris of the ill-fated fighter aircraft has been spotted scattered in the dense forest area. It is still not known as to what caused the crash.

Several incidents of crash involving the MiG-21 fighter aircraft have been reported in the recent past, raising concerns over the Russian made aircraft. The IAF is already in the process of phasing out the MiG-21 fighters.

This is the second crash involving an IAF jet in the last couple of months. On June 5, 2018, an IAF Jaguar air attack and nuclear strike jet had crashed in Gujarat’s Kutch resulting in the death of the pilot, Air Commodore Sanjay Chauhan. The Jaguar had crashed in Bareja village near Mundra in Kutch.

On June 27, a Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) Sukhoi Su-30 MKI had crashed during a sortie in Nashik. The aircraft was piloted by Wing Commander Prashant Nair and Squadron Leader L Biswal.

Though the aircraft crashed, both the pilots managed to eject themselves safely using parachutes. The aircraft was under production and was undergoing flight tests by HAL. It was yet to be handed over to the Indian Air Force (IAF).

HAL manufactures the Su-30 fighter jets under license from Russian aircraft major Sukhoi Aviation Corporation. The Indian variant of the Su-30 is a twin-engine supersonic multirole fighter that can be used both for air-to-ground assaults and to maintain air superiority.

The Sukhoi Su-30 MKI, the variant designed specifically for the IAF’s requirements, is a twin-seater fighter – typically carrying one pilot and one Weapons System Operator (WSO).

- Zee Media Bureau,

