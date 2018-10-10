Places Visited by Mahatma Gandhi in Assam to be Developed as Historical Sites

NET Bureau

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, on Tuesday during a meeting held to discuss programmes for the celebration of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi at his office conference room at Janata Bhawan, said that the Assam government would develop the places visited by Mahatma Gandhi in Assam as historical sites so that the youth could be more accustomed to Gandhi’s life and works as well realise the significance of the places.

While discussing in detail about the Central Government’s suggestions for celebrating the 150th birth anniversary of Gandhi with two-year programmes, the Chief Minister directed concerned departments to take up necessary steps for the development of the sites. It was also decided to adopt extensive activities as part of the celebration by the State Government in the meeting.

Sonowal stressed on adequately highlighting Mahatma Gandhi’s life, works and ideas among the youth through the celebration. He asked the Education Department to take up appropriate steps in this regard. Sonowal also emphasised on proper implementation of suggestions made by the Central Government regarding the 150th birth anniversary celebration of Gandhi.

SOURCE: The Shillong Times