Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wed, 10 Oct 2018

Northeast Today

Places Visited by Mahatma Gandhi in Assam to be Developed as Historical Sites

Places Visited by Mahatma Gandhi in Assam to be Developed as Historical Sites
October 10
09:55 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, on Tuesday during a meeting held to discuss programmes for the celebration of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi at his office conference room at Janata Bhawan, said that the Assam government would develop the places visited by Mahatma Gandhi in Assam as historical sites so that the youth could be more accustomed to Gandhi’s life and works as well realise the significance of the places.

While discussing in detail about the Central Government’s suggestions for celebrating the 150th birth anniversary of Gandhi with two-year programmes, the Chief Minister directed concerned departments to take up necessary steps for the development of the sites. It was also decided to adopt extensive activities as part of the celebration by the State Government in the meeting.

Sonowal stressed on adequately highlighting Mahatma Gandhi’s life, works and ideas among the youth through the celebration. He asked the Education Department to take up appropriate steps in this regard. Sonowal also emphasised on proper implementation of suggestions made by the Central Government regarding the 150th birth anniversary celebration of Gandhi.

SOURCE: The Shillong Times

Tags
assamAssam CMMahatma GandhiSarbananda Sonowal
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.