Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Sat, 06 Oct 2018

Northeast Today

Plan For Bamboo Mission Chalked Out

Plan For Bamboo Mission Chalked Out
October 06
09:30 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

The State Bamboo Mission (SBM), Arunachal Pradesh, on Friday approved its annual action plan for the year 2018-’19. The National Bamboo Mission (NBM) has earmarked Rs 25 crore for promotion of the bamboo sector in the state. The amount will be the largest ever allocation made to the state by the NBM, an official press statement read.

Chief Secretary Satya Gopal, addressing the state level executive committee of the SBM, called for transparency while selecting beneficiaries, adding that all financial subsidies to the beneficiaries should be given through direct benefit transfer.

He said the district forest officers should work in close coordination with the district administrations in the process of selecting beneficiaries. Advocating equal distribution of the scheme in every district, the CS asked them to consider the availability of raw materials, markets, and transportation, adding that small and marginal farmers should be targeted.

SOURCE- The Arunachal Times

Tags
Arunachal bambooBamboobamboo missionNational Bamboo MissionNational Bamboo Mission Northeast
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.