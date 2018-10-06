Plan For Bamboo Mission Chalked Out

NET Bureau

The State Bamboo Mission (SBM), Arunachal Pradesh, on Friday approved its annual action plan for the year 2018-’19. The National Bamboo Mission (NBM) has earmarked Rs 25 crore for promotion of the bamboo sector in the state. The amount will be the largest ever allocation made to the state by the NBM, an official press statement read.

Chief Secretary Satya Gopal, addressing the state level executive committee of the SBM, called for transparency while selecting beneficiaries, adding that all financial subsidies to the beneficiaries should be given through direct benefit transfer.

He said the district forest officers should work in close coordination with the district administrations in the process of selecting beneficiaries. Advocating equal distribution of the scheme in every district, the CS asked them to consider the availability of raw materials, markets, and transportation, adding that small and marginal farmers should be targeted.

SOURCE- The Arunachal Times