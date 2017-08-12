Planning to Establish Science City in Imphal: Manipur Dy CM

Manipur Deputy Chief Minister Yumnam Joykumar Singh said that the government is planning to establish a Science City in Imphal very soon. He was speaking at a Lecture Programme held at Institute of Bioresources and Sustainable Development (IBSD) at Takyelpat in Imphal on Friday.

The Deputy Chief Minister said “to infuse basic knowledge of science to younger generation in the State, Government is planning to establish a Science City in Imphal. Consultations with experts are on and will try to conceptualize it at the earliest.”

Besides this, Science Centres have been established in some of the districts in the State. He said, with the advancement of Science and Technology, all aspects of life is changing and therefore, we should try to expedite ways for a better living through its application.

Joykumar Singh further said, the State has a number of Institutes and Universities like IBSD, ICAR, Central Agricultural University that have been dwelt upon the application of science and technology, agriculture, agronomy, horticulture etc. for human benefits. Lots of research work should be done to generate new ideas which will be helpful in increasing productivity and overall growth in the State. He appealed for coordination among such institutes for the beneficial of the people as a whole.

Dr. Manju Sharma, Former Secretary, Department of Biotechnology, Govt. of India who delivered on “Biotechnology for Human Welfare” said, Biotechnology though it came late in India, has now become an important field through which societal benefit can be made. Biotechnology Industry may become the single largest sector in the years to come for employment of skilled human resource. She said, North Eastern states are bestowed with enormity of bio resources which can be used in sustainable manner for the future generation.

Director IBSD, Dr. Dinabandhu Sahoo said, IBSD has been trying to expand its facilities with the development of state-of -art infrastructures in the campus. 11.5 acres of land have been acquired and development of infrastructures will be taken up soon, he added.