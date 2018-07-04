Plantation Drive By Assam Rifles

As a follow up of the “Green Campaign”, a tree plantation drive was taken up by Chandel Battalion of HQ 26 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of HQ IGAR (South) at Chandel, Manipur on Tuesday.

The event was in continuation with unit’s sustained efforts towards enhancing environmental awareness among locals. All the officials and members of Naga Village Chief Association took part in the event with the great zeal and enthusiasm.

In this initiative, hundred saplings were handed over to Naga Village Chief Association by Chandel Battalion. The Battalion has been working with the Civil Society Organizations to create awareness for a mass movement to plant trees, take ownership, responsibility and to make Chandel a cleaner, greener and healthier district.