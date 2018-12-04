Plastic Ban Makes Minute Effect in Hornbill Festival

NET Bureau

Along with diverse festive activities converging at the annual Hornbill Festival, the festival yet again, envisages to implement a ‘Plastic and Tobacco Free’ affair.

The plastic and tobacco free protocol bans the use of plastic packages from any kind of plastic carry bags to mineral water bottles, chips or snack packets and any kind of tobacco products in the vicinity of festival sites.

The onus is not only on the sellers, as buyers and visitors have also been encouraged to carry their own bags or water bottles.

An official at the State Tourism Department informed that this year, the government, through the Chief Minister’s Corpus Fund provided free reusable carry bags for stalls in Kisama.

A stall keeper at the Bamboo Pavilion, Kisama said some eco-friendly carry bags were distributed free on the first of the festival. But only around 50 of such carry bags were distributed, which has already finished.

Many of the stall owners also said they were unaware of, or were not given the free bags. In fact, many people setting up stalls and visitors alike were unaware of the drive.

“It was the same case last year, no publicity is made in advance,” a stall owner stated. A food stall owner also complained that customers do not prefer the drinking water provided by them.

“Wide sensitization and strong regulations are needed to make the drive a reality,” a tourist remarked while recalling that she had searched for drinking water for a long time until she learned it was not allowed.

“The best way is to educate visitors, both locals and tourists to bring their own bags well in advance. Such move comes in at the last hour,” another local visitor said.

Meanwhile, many stalls are using hand-made paper bags made out of waste papers or newspapers. A stall ‘Famous Letterpress’ said they didn’t need such arrangement as they were using their own carry bags tagged ‘Made in Nagaland.’

Amidst the mixed response, the government is also being stricter this time. The eco-friendly drive is seen to have progressed much because of surprise checks or actions against defaulters.

