Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wed, 10 Oct 2018

Northeast Today

Plastic Free Itanagar Campaign Launched

Plastic Free Itanagar Campaign Launched
October 10
08:08 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

Capital Complex Deputy Commissioner Prince Dhawan on Tuesday launched a ‘Plastic Free Itanagar’ campaign at the Donyi Polo Mission School for the Hearing and Visually Impaired here, stated an official release.

The campaign is an initiative of the Magic Club Arunachal (MCA), in collaboration with the capital complex district administration, to mark the club’s 5th foundation day.

Dhawan said the plastic-free campaign should be carried forward aggressively.

“It is our moral obligation to keep our city clean, green, and plastic free,” he said, adding, “Plastic has become an inevitable part of life; everywhere we can see plastic products. It is time we learned to live without using plastic products.”

Commending the MCA members for channelling their energies in a constructive and productive way, the DC said the youths should support the cause “as youths are the future of the nation.”

He asked the MCA volunteers to visit the schools of the capital complex and carry out awareness campaigns. Dhawan also announced that shops that give up using plastic materials would get a 50% rebate during the renewal of their trading licences.
The DC visited the school’s hostel area, classrooms, and training centres where students are imparted training in weaving, handicrafts, typewriting, recycling of paper wastes into file covers, bags, etc. The school’s principal-in-charge, A Dey, briefed the DC on the functioning of the school.

Tags
ban plasticcampaignItanagarPlasticPlastic free
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.