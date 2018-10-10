Plastic Free Itanagar Campaign Launched

NET Bureau

Capital Complex Deputy Commissioner Prince Dhawan on Tuesday launched a ‘Plastic Free Itanagar’ campaign at the Donyi Polo Mission School for the Hearing and Visually Impaired here, stated an official release.

The campaign is an initiative of the Magic Club Arunachal (MCA), in collaboration with the capital complex district administration, to mark the club’s 5th foundation day.

Dhawan said the plastic-free campaign should be carried forward aggressively.

“It is our moral obligation to keep our city clean, green, and plastic free,” he said, adding, “Plastic has become an inevitable part of life; everywhere we can see plastic products. It is time we learned to live without using plastic products.”

Commending the MCA members for channelling their energies in a constructive and productive way, the DC said the youths should support the cause “as youths are the future of the nation.”

He asked the MCA volunteers to visit the schools of the capital complex and carry out awareness campaigns. Dhawan also announced that shops that give up using plastic materials would get a 50% rebate during the renewal of their trading licences.

The DC visited the school’s hostel area, classrooms, and training centres where students are imparted training in weaving, handicrafts, typewriting, recycling of paper wastes into file covers, bags, etc. The school’s principal-in-charge, A Dey, briefed the DC on the functioning of the school.