Plea to the Deputy Commissioner by ALSDU

The All Lower Siang District Students’ Union (ALSDU) has submitted a plea to the Deputy Commissioner of Lower Siang District, Arunachal Pradesh regarding the strict implementation of RTE Act, 2009 and disbursement of fund equally in every teaching institution of Lower Siang District, Arunachal Pradesh. As mentioned in the plea, the schools in the district have fallen back including violation of RTE Act 2009 has been made.

There are also issues relating to stipend, mid-day meal, school grant and Govt facilitated fund in the part of infrastructure in many schools in the district were mentioned. The plea was submitted by Bommar Riba, President (ALSDU), Pumen Lombi, Educational Secretary (ALSDU) and Tom Taju, General Secretary (ALSDU).

- Net Bureau