NET Bureau

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday expressed delight over his visit to Jhamtse Gatsal Children’s Community at Lumla. He was accompanied by Union MoS Home Kiren Rijiju and local MLA Jambey Tashi.

“It’s a great pleasure to visit Jhamtse Gatsal, also known as “garden of love and compassion”, which is first of its kind in entire India where children are taught to be a good human being,” said Khandu.

He also expressed delight that a world-class institute, where children are not only taught academic subjects – but also the lessons of love, compassion and wisdom has been founded by a local monk.

Chief Minister thanked Lobsang Phuntsok, a Buddhist monk from Tawang District for bringing in his vast experience – growing up at Sera Je Monastery in South India and his travels around the world – to improve the lives of people through practice of love and compassion.

Khandu also expressed thanks to the teaching staff of the school for coming to serve in this remote region from all over India and the world. “I know you have come here giving up your comforts to be amongst the children from impoverished villages to develop them as compassionate human being for them to bring positive change to the world.”

Earlier Chief Minister inspected the facilities around the school campus. He visited the family housing, community bathhouse, classrooms, multipurpose rooms, school office building, family kitchen and vermin composting sites. He also inspected the recycling programme pioneered by the school and cottages built mostly out of readily available materials such as sand, clay and straw. He also inspected the new classroom teaching methods pioneered by Lobsang Phuntsok where a classroom has been turned into a fun place to learn by avoiding the usual desk benches learning environment.