PM Advisory Council visits FEEDS, Hengbung in Manipur

NET Bureau, Kaybie Chongloi

Foundation for Environment and Economic Development Services (FEEDS), Hengbung put another feather in its cap when the first non-profit, non-political, non-religious and the voluntary organization to bring in Krishi Vigyan Kendra in the hill state of Manipur rolls out a red-carpet for the Member Secretary, Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, NITI Aayog, Govt. of India ,Thursday afternoon.

Ratan P. Watal, Retd. IAS, the Member Secretary, Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, NITI Aayog, Govt. of India accompanied by K. Rajeshwara Rao, Advisor, Economic Advisory to the Prime Minister of India had a maiden visit to FEEDS Hengbung in Kangpokpi District, Manipur on October 4.

The visiting Member Secretary, Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, NITI Aayog, Govt. of India and Advisor, Economic Advisory to the Prime Minister of India had a fine halt at FEEDS Hengbung and left for the national capital on Friday morning.

Foundation for Environment and Economic Development Services (FEEDS), Hengbung was established in the year 1988 by former Manipur Minister Haokholet Kipgen with an aim to serve as a channel to translate the cherished vision of his father into reality.

Ever since its inception, FEEDS has been performing effectively in the field of environment, Economic and natural resource management in various part of the district and immensely contribute to the state and is a front-runner among voluntary organizations.

A part from becoming the first in bringing KVK into the hill state, FEEDS Hengbung is also the first in India to grow Emu in cold regions, first in introducing Emu to the North East, first in the district to come forward with Turkey Farm and first in the state to set up an Orchid Research & Development Centre (ORDC), to introduce kiwi fruit plantation, to set in large cardamom cultivation and to offer venturesomely 100 ha of land for social forestry.

It also become the first in the state for entering into a scientific & technical cooperation in the implementation of project related to forestry research & education through creation of a demonstration village with the Rain Forest Research Institute, Jorhat, Assam of Indian Council of Forestry Research & Education (ICFRE), first in the state for Ethno Medicinal Research Centre (EMRC), first in the state to introduce Van Vigyan Kendra (VVK) and first in the state to received the Recognition of Scientific & Industrial Research Organization, DSIR.

During the maiden visit, the retired IAS officer of Andhra Pradesh cadre who had also served as Principle Adviser for social sector in NITI Aayog had a fruitful interaction with Scientists and staff of Ethno Medicinal Research Centre (EMRC), Orchid Research & Development Centre (ORDC), National Mission on Himalayan Studies (NMHS), Sylvan Botanical Garden (SBG) & Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) within the FEEDS campus.

The former Finance Secretary emphasized on the role of Apiculture in increasing agricultural productivity vis-a-vis improvement in the per capita income in the country while interacting with Scientists and staffs of various department of FEEDS Hengbung.

He visited the EMRC, ORDC and the SBG within the FEEDS campus and appreciated the R & D activities which have been taken up in areas of Phytomedicine, Biodiversity conservation, Orchidology and production of commercially viable orchid hybrids, etc.

