PM clears air on his tweet of quitting social media

Shedding light on his previous tweet where PM Narendra Modi mentioned that he is thinking of quitting social media, he clarified in his latest tweet that he intend to hand over his social media accounts to women who inspire on Sunday, March 8, and urged people to share stories of such women with him.

He said on March 8, on the occasion of Women’s Day, he would hand over his social media accounts “to women whose life, work inspire us”.

The PM tweets: “This Women’s Day, I will give away my social media accounts to women whose life & work inspire us. This will help them ignite motivation in millions. Are you such a woman or do you know such inspiring women? Share such stories using #SheInspiresUs”

This Women's Day, I will give away my social media accounts to women whose life & work inspire us. This will help them ignite motivation in millions. Are you such a woman or do you know such inspiring women? Share such stories using #SheInspiresUs. pic.twitter.com/CnuvmFAKEu — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020

The Prime Minister on Monday had said that he is “thinking of giving up” his social media accounts this Sunday.

His latest tweet came amid speculations which has garnered a varied response from the netizens. Twitter users were quick to respond to his tweet suggesting women who inspires with the hashtag #SheInspiresUs.

- Saalumarada Thimmakka A perfect example of the idea that age is not a limitation An environmental crusader even past age of 100 Planted over 8,000 banyan trees. With no formal education, she worked as a labourer in a quarry#SheInspiresUs pic.twitter.com/nn9nBpFpkW — Amrita Bhinder (@amritabhinder) March 3, 2020

https://twitter.com/_SelfMusing/status/1234760064310894593