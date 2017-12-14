Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Thu, 14 Dec 2017

Northeast Today

PM Commissions INS Kalvari to Boost India’s Defence, Security

PM Commissions INS Kalvari to Boost India’s Defence, Security
December 14
10:48 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday in Mumbai commissioned the country’s first indigenously-built Scorpene-class submarine INS Kalvari to the Indian Navy terming it a significant new era “to boost India’s defence and security”.

Modi formally unveiled the commissioning plaque of the INS Kalvari atop the submarine and congratulated and shook hands with the various naval officers. This is the first conventional submarine to be inducted into the Indian Navy after more than 17 years even as the navy’s submarine arm celebrates it golden jubilee this year.

Addressing the august gathering on the momentous occasion, Modi also thanked France for its help and collaboration on developing the project. “It signifies the further strengthening of the growing strategic ties between India and France in recent times,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister said INS Kalvari will provide a significant boost and synergise the country’s defence, economic, technical and international powers, along with people power on the global arena.

“The 21st century will belong to Asia and the Indian Ocean will play a crucial and strategic role in ensuring what I call SAGAR – Security And Growth for All in the Region,” Modi said.

The submarine, incorporating state-of-the-art features has been built by the Mazagaon Dockyard Ltd under its Project 75, with technological collaboration from DCNS, France.

Also present on the occasion were Maharashtra Governor C.V. Rao, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of State for Defence Subhash Bhamre, French Ambassador to India Alexandre Zeigler and Chief of Naval Staff Sunil Lanba, besides many others.

-IANS

Tags
INS Kalvari
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.