PM Commissions INS Kalvari to Boost India’s Defence, Security

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday in Mumbai commissioned the country’s first indigenously-built Scorpene-class submarine INS Kalvari to the Indian Navy terming it a significant new era “to boost India’s defence and security”.

Modi formally unveiled the commissioning plaque of the INS Kalvari atop the submarine and congratulated and shook hands with the various naval officers. This is the first conventional submarine to be inducted into the Indian Navy after more than 17 years even as the navy’s submarine arm celebrates it golden jubilee this year.

Addressing the august gathering on the momentous occasion, Modi also thanked France for its help and collaboration on developing the project. “It signifies the further strengthening of the growing strategic ties between India and France in recent times,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister said INS Kalvari will provide a significant boost and synergise the country’s defence, economic, technical and international powers, along with people power on the global arena.

“The 21st century will belong to Asia and the Indian Ocean will play a crucial and strategic role in ensuring what I call SAGAR – Security And Growth for All in the Region,” Modi said.

The submarine, incorporating state-of-the-art features has been built by the Mazagaon Dockyard Ltd under its Project 75, with technological collaboration from DCNS, France.

Also present on the occasion were Maharashtra Governor C.V. Rao, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of State for Defence Subhash Bhamre, French Ambassador to India Alexandre Zeigler and Chief of Naval Staff Sunil Lanba, besides many others.

