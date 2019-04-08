Wanna get our awesome news?
Mon, 08 Apr 2019

Northeast Today

PM Modi Alleges Nexus Between Cong & Pak, Says ‘Both Spoke Against Article 370 at the Same Time’

April 08
10:46 2019
NET Bureau

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday alleged that there was a “coalition” between Congress and Pakistan as both are opposed to changes in Article 370. He said that Imran Khan’s protest came the “very next day” after Congress mentioned about it in its manifesto.

“Just a day after Congress said that no one can touch Article 370, Pakistan repeated the stand. What type of coalition is this?” he asked during a rally in Manipur.

In its manifesto, the Congress promised that it won’t allow any change in constitutional position on Article 370, will review AFSPA and reduce presence of armed forces in the Kashmir Valley if it wins the Lok Sabha polls.

Later, Pakistan foreign office spokesman Mohammad Faisal said, “The abrogation of Article 370 of Indian constitution is a violation of UN resolutions. We will not accept it under any circumstances and the Kashmiris will also not accept it.”

PM Modi’s comment came in reference to the two statements, which has once again raked up the long-standing debate on the relevance of Article 370. The Article is a “temporary provision” with respect to Jammu and Kashmir and restricts the applicability of various provisions of the Constitution by “curtailing” the power of Parliament to make laws on subjects which fall under the Union and Concurrent lists.

The prime minister further said that this time there is a “pro-incumbency” wave as the only anger that people have is against the Opposition,” he said.

“I have heard that namdaar has said that he will make northeast a manufacture hub. In so many years what manufacturing hub they made? They are only expert in manufacturing lies and abuses,” Modi said.

Source: News18

AFSPAArticle 370BJPINCnarendra modipakistan
