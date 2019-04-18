PM Modi Announces Financial Aid for Rain and Storm Victims of Gujarat

NET Bureau

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday announced financial aid for the people who have suffered due to heavy rain and storm in Gujarat.

The Prime Minister has approved financial aid of 2 lakh rupees for the next of kin of those who lost lives due to weather-related calamities.

“PM Narendra Modi approved an ex- gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to unseasonal rain and storms in various parts of Gujarat,” the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) tweeted.

“The Prime Minister has also approved Rs. 50,000 each for those injured due to unseasonal rain and storms in parts of Gujarat”, PMO further informed.

The announcement has met with criticism by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath who accused the Prime Minister of not extending similar help for victims of Madhya Pradesh.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister wrote on Twitter: “Modi ji, you are the PM of country, not only Gujarat’s. More than ten people have died because of lightning strikes amid unseasonal rain and storm in MP. But are your sentiments limited to Gujarat only? Even if you do not have a government of your party but people are here too.”

Unseasonal rain and storm created havoc in many parts of the country including Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. Nine people lost their lives in different districts of Gujarat due to unseasonal rain and storm. As many as sixteen people died across Madhya Pradesh in the last two days while six died in Rajasthan.

Source: Business Standard