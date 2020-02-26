PM Modi appeals for peace on Delhi violence

NET Web Desk

As Delhi witnessed violence since Sunday, which claimed 20 lives and has left several injured over the Pro and Anti- Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) clash, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed for clam and peace in Delhi.

In a series of tweets the PM also mentioned that the held an extensive review meeting to look at the current situation in the national capital

Peace and harmony are central to our ethos. I appeal to my sisters and brothers of Delhi to maintain peace and brotherhood at all times. It is important that there is calm and normalcy is restored at the earliest. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 26, 2020