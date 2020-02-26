Wanna get our awesome news?
Wed, 26 Feb 2020

Northeast Today

PM Modi appeals for peace on Delhi violence

PM Modi appeals for peace on Delhi violence
February 26
14:38 2020
NET Web Desk

As Delhi witnessed violence since Sunday, which claimed 20 lives and has left several injured over the Pro and Anti- Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) clash, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed for clam and peace in Delhi.

 

In a series of tweets the PM also mentioned that the held an extensive review meeting to look at the current situation in the national capital

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

