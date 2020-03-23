Wanna get our awesome news?
Mon, 23 Mar 2020

Northeast Today

PM Modi condemns Maoist attack in Chhattisgarh

PM Modi condemns Maoist attack in Chhattisgarh
March 23
09:41 2020
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condemned the Maoist attack in Chhattisgarh, saying the valour of security personnel will not be forgotten.

At least 17 jawans were killed and 14 others injured in a Naxal attack in Sukma, Chhattisgarh that took place on Saturday.

“Strongly condemn the Maoist attack in Sukma, Chhattisgarh. My tributes to the security personnel martyred in the attack. Their valour will never be forgotten,” Modi tweeted.


He expressed condolences to the bereaved families. “I pray for a quick recovery of those injured,” he said.

Source: India Today

