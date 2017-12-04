Wanna get our awesome news?
Mon, 04 Dec 2017

Northeast Today

PM Modi Congratulates Congress on ‘Aurangzeb Raj’

PM Modi Congratulates Congress on ‘Aurangzeb Raj’
December 04
13:55 2017
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took another jibe at the ‘dynastic politics’ of the Congress Party by dubbing the party’s Vice-President Rahul Gandhi’s expected ‘elevation’ as an “Aurangzeb Raj”.

“I congratulate the Congress on their Aurangzeb Raj. For us, the well being of the people matters and 125 crore Indians are our high command,” the Prime Minister said addressing a rally in Dharampur, Gujarat.

In his comparison of Gandhi family with the Mughal rule, Prime Minister Modi also stated, “Mani Shankar Aiyar asked ‘did elections happen during Mughal rule? After Jehangir, Shah Jahan came, was any election held? After Shah Jahan, it was understood Aurangzeb will be the leader’ So Congress accepts it’s a family party? We don’t want this Aurangzeb rule.”

The jibe comes following the nomination by Rahul Gandhi for the Congress’ presidential election earlier in the day. The post is currently held by Rahul’s mother Sonia Gandhi who has been at the helm since 1998.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has, time and again, attacked the Congress Party, accusing it of indulging in dynasty politics and feudalism, but the accusation came full force, when Maharashtra Congress Secretary Shehzad Poonawalla called out the process of electing party president as “rigged” and said he had information that the delegates, who were going to vote for the election, were fixed.

The Prime Minister also accused the Congress Party of defaming the BJP by propagating it is against Muslims.

“Disinformation like BJP does this and that against Muslims has been spread. This family party made it their main agenda to spread disinformation about BJP. But Gujarat people are not so naive, they have now become sensitive and aware to disinformation,” he said.

Prime Minister Modi added to the accusation, alleging that the Congress Party has been indulging in divisive politics in a bid to win the upcoming Gujarat assembly elections.

“Earlier, Congress would go out of the way to show their secularism but now we are all seeing what they are doing in this election, where they are going. Unfortunately for them, Muslims know their real nature,” Modi said, adding that Congress has always defamed Gujarat, and that it can neither tolerate nor accept leaders from the state.

The two-phase Gujarat polls will be held on December 9 and 14.

-ANI

