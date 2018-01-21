PM Modi Greets Tripura, Manipur, Meghalaya on Statehood Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted the three northeastern states of Tripura, Manipur and Meghalaya on their Statehood Day.

In a series of tweets, Prime Minister Modi said, “Best wishes to the people of Tripura on their Statehood Day. Tripura is blessed with a glorious history and industrious youngsters, whose aspirations we are committed to fulfilling”.

“On their Statehood Day, my greetings to the wonderful people of Manipur. May Manipur continue to scale new heights of growth in the times to come”, Prime Minister Modi wrote in another tweet.

“Greetings to my sisters and brothers of Meghalaya on their Statehood Day. I will always cherish the affection of the people of Meghalaya. The state’s natural beauty is enchanting. I pray for good health and well being of the people of Meghalaya”, said Prime Minister further tweeted.

Under the North-Eastern Areas (Re-organisation) Act, 1971, Tripura, Manipur and Meghalaya attained statehood on January 21, 1972.

-ANI