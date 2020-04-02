Wanna get our awesome news?
Thu, 02 Apr 2020

Northeast Today

PM Modi holds video conference with Chief Ministers on coronavirus

PM Modi holds video conference with Chief Ministers on coronavirus
April 02
16:26 2020
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held a video conference with all chief ministers to discuss ways to check the spread of coronavirus.

Contact tracing of those feared to be exposed to the deadly virus and isolation of those who test positive of the virus are likely to be discussed in the meeting, sources said.

The meeting is underway.

Issues such as spread of coronavirus, movement of migrants, availability of essentials and contact tracing of Tablighi Jamat participants are also likely to come up for discussion.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah and top bureaucrats were present along with the prime minister.

This is for the second time the prime minister is holding a video conference with the chief ministers after the spread of coronavirus, and the first after the 21-day lockdown came into force.

On March 20 also he had interacted with the CMs. The lockdown was enforced on March 24.

According to the health ministry, death toll due to coronavirus touched 50 on Thursday. Total number of positive cases has risen to 1,965 in the country.

Source: Deccan Herald

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
