Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Thu, 15 Feb 2018

Northeast Today

PM Modi in Arunachal, Tripura Tomorrow

PM Modi in Arunachal, Tripura Tomorrow
February 14
21:29 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Arunachal Pradesh and poll-bound Tripura on Thursday (tomorrow), officials said.

In Arunachal Pradesh, he will participate in three programmes, including the inauguration of the Dorjee Khandu state convention centre in Itanagar.

He will also dedicate the state civil secretariat building and lay the foundation stone of the academic block of the Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Science.

From Arunachal Pradesh, Modi will proceed to Tripura where he will address two election rallies in Shanti Bazaar and Agartala.

-PTI

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.