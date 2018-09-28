Wanna get our awesome news?
Fri, 28 Sep 2018

Northeast Today

PM Modi Inaugurates Parakram Parv, Pays Homage to Martyrs at Konark War Memorial

September 28
17:31 2018
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Jodhpur on Friday to attend the Combined Commanders Conference.

He inspected a tri-services guard of honour on arrival at the Air Force Station in Jodhpur.

He paid homage to martyrs at Konark War Memorial. In the visitors book, the Prime Minister wrote that the country is proud of the Armed Forces who are dedicated and committed to protecting the Motherland. He also recalled and paid homage to the braves who have made the supreme sacrifice, and are symbols of inspiration, for generations.

At Konark Stadium, the Prime Minister inaugurated the Parakram Parv. He witnessed an exhibition set up on this occasion.

SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
