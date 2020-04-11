PM Modi interacts with Chief Ministers to decide future course of action in fight against COVID-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is holding a meeting with Chief Ministers of all the states via video conference to decide the future course of action in the fight against COVID-19. Mr Modi is expected to take their feedback on whether the 21-nation-wide lockdown be extended beyond April 14 to stem the tide of the infections.

Ahead of the meeting, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister took stock of the situation with the Empowered groups at a high level meeting in New Delhi yesterday.

The meeting is significant in the wake of appeal to extend the complete lockdown beyond 14th April. A 21 day complete lockdown of the entire nation was announced on the 24th of March. Punjab and Odisha have already announced extending the lockdown beyond April 14 when the 21-day shutdown across the country ends on Tuesday.

Prime Minister has already held talks with leaders of various political parties on 8th of this month as well as with different stakeholders to seek their views and support to contain the spread of COVID 19. The Prime Minister has discussed on two occasions the implementation of lockdown with state Chief Ministers and LGs of union territories. He held interactions with them via video conferencing on the 20th of March and 2nd of April.

Source: News On Air

Photo: News On Air