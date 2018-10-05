Wanna get our awesome news?
Fri, 05 Oct 2018

Northeast Today

PM Modi Interacts With Mission Gange Delegation

PM Modi Interacts With Mission Gange Delegation
October 05
12:23 2018
NET Bureau
A group of about 40 enthusiasts with experience in mountaineering, who are embarking on an expedition to raise awareness on cleaning the River Ganga, called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday. The group includes 8 mountaineers who have successfully climbed Mount Everest, and is led by Bachendri Pal, the first Indian woman to reach the summit of Mount Everest.

The expedition, which has been inspired by the Union Government’s “Namami Gange” campaign, has been named “Mission Gange.” The month long rafting expedition, will see the group travel through the river from Haridwar to Patna, with halts at Bijnor, Narora, Farrukhabad, Kanpur, Allahabad, Varanasi, and Buxar. At each of these nine cities, the group will raise awareness about keeping the Ganga clean, and also undertake cleaning activities.

Interacting with the group, the Prime Minister appreciated the group members for undertaking this initiative. He underlined the importance of a clean and vibrant River Ganga. He particularly urged the group to reach out to schoolchildren as part of their awareness activities in the cities they are transiting through.

SOURCE- PIB

Clean Ganga Mission Gange Namami Brahmaputra PM Modi
