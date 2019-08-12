PM Modi Man vs Wild episode with Bear Grylls to air today at 9 pm

NET Bureau

The much-anticipated episode of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the popular wildlife show, Man vs Wild, featuring survival expert Bear Grylls, will go on air today (12 August).

PM Modi, in the company of the show host Bear Grylls, will be seen exploring the wilderness of Jim Corbett National Park, Uttarakhand. The duo will be talking on the significance of animal conservation and environmental change.



Sharing the promo of the episode, adventurer Bear Grylls had tweeted, “People across 180 countries will get to see the unknown side of PM Narendra Modi as he ventures into Indian wilderness to create awareness about animal conservation and environmental change. Catch the Man vs Wild with PM Modi @DiscoverIN on August 12 @ 9 pm.”

The viewers in India can watch the Man vs Wild episode featuring PM Modi on Discovery India. Those outside India can watch the episode on Discovery, as the producers have informed that it will have a global broadcast. What time will the episode of PM Narendra Modi on Man vs Wild go on air? In India, the Man vs Wild episode featuring PM Modi will go on air at 9 pm on 12 August 2019.



On which channel will the Man vs Wild episode be aired? The hugely awaited Man vs Wild featuring PM Modi and Bear Grylls will be telecast on Discovery. In India, viewers can watch it on Discovery India, as mentioned previously. As many as 12 Discovery channels are reported to broadcast the episode simultaneously in India. The premiere is said to be available in 5 languages and will be available for viewers in 180 countries across the globe. Where was the episode shot? The episode was shot at Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand. PM Modi, in a statement released by Discovery India, was quoted as saying, “For years, I have lived among nature, in the mountains and the forests. These years have a lasting impact on my life. So when I was asked about a special programme focussing on life beyond politics and that too in the midst of nature, I was both intrigued and inclined to take part in it.”





Source: The Hans India



