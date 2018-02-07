Wanna get our awesome news?
Wed, 07 Feb 2018

Northeast Today

PM Modi Meets Children from Border Areas of Sikkim, Ladakh

February 07
12:44 2018
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asked children to work towards achieving the vision of a corruption-free India as he met 53 boys and girls from Jammu and Kashmir’s Ladakh region and Sikkim.

The children, including nine girls, have been brought in New Delhi on an excursion tour by the border guarding force ITBP. A senior official said the prime minister exhorted the children to work towards achieving the vision of a prosperous and corruption-free country.

He also urged them to keep themselves fit, in order to be more productive as he stressed on the significance of Yoga, official said. The prime minister also underlined the importance of learning and said there should be a natural inclination to be a learner at all times, he said.

Modi explained to the children how the direct benefit transfer (DBT) scheme was benefiting common people, the official said. The students talked about the book ‘Exam Warriors’ written by the prime minister, who exhorted them to live their life without undue stress and pressure, he said.

An ITBP official said the students from Sikkim hail from government schools in Chungthang and Lachen areas while those from Ladakh are football players.

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), primarily tasked to guard the 3,488-km border with China, has organised the tour as part of its civic action programme to enable the border population travel to popular destinations of the country.

-PTI

