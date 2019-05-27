Wanna get our awesome news?
Mon, 27 May 2019

Northeast Today

PM Modi Pays Tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru: “We Remember His Contributions”

PM Modi Pays Tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru: "We Remember His Contributions"
May 27
13:49 2019
NET Bureau

Prime Minister Narendra Modi this morning paid tribute to India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 55th death anniversary and remembered him for his “contributions to our nation”.

“Tributes to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Ji on his death anniversary. We remember his contributions to our nation,” PM Modi, who was re-elected for a second term with a massive mandate last week, wrote on Twitter.

 Among other leaders who paid Pt. Nehru tribute on his death anniversary were Union Minister Rajnath Singh. “Remembering India’s first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru’s contribution to our society and the nation on his punyatithi. I offer my tributes to him,” Mr Singh wrote in a tweet.Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on Twitter wrote that Pt Jawaharlal Nehru will always be remembered for his contributions to “building a modern India”.

Pt Jawaharlal Nehru, country’s longest serving prime minister, fought for India’s freedom against the British rule. He was imprisoned several times during the freedom struggle. He became the first prime minister of independent India in 1947.

He served as the country’s prime minister from 1947 until his death on May 27, 1964.

 

 

Source: NDTV

55th death anniversaryJawaharlal Nehrunarendra modi
