PM Modi Pays Tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru: “We Remember His Contributions”

NET Bureau
Prime Minister Narendra Modi this morning paid tribute to India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 55th death anniversary and remembered him for his “contributions to our nation”.
“Tributes to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Ji on his death anniversary. We remember his contributions to our nation,” PM Modi, who was re-elected for a second term with a massive mandate last week, wrote on Twitter.
Pt Jawaharlal Nehru, country’s longest serving prime minister, fought for India’s freedom against the British rule. He was imprisoned several times during the freedom struggle. He became the first prime minister of independent India in 1947.
He served as the country’s prime minister from 1947 until his death on May 27, 1964.
Source: NDTV