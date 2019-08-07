PM Modi reaches out to people of J&K in 5 languages

NET Bureau

Soon after the Lok Sabha vote, PM Narendra Modi reached out to people of J&K with the promise that the change would spell their liberation from corruption.

In a series of tweets in five languages spoken in the region — English, Hindi, Urdu, Punjabi and Ladakhi, Modi said, “The home minister’s statement that J&K will become a state again one day at the appropriate time if situation improves and that we don’t want it to remain UT forever has been welcomed by the local population.”

“I salute my sisters and brothers of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh for their courage and resilience. For years, vested interest groups who believed in emotional blackmail never cared for people’s empowerment. Jammu and Kashmir is now free from their shackles. A new dawn, better tomorrow awaits!” he tweeted.

Outlining the renewed unity of India after scrapping of Article 370, Modi wrote, “Together we are, together we shall rise and together we will fulfil the dreams of 130 crore Indians! A momentous occasion in our Parliamentary democracy, where landmark bills pertaining to Jammu and Kashmir have been passed with overwhelming support!”

He also stated that the Bills pertaining to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh will ensure integration and empowerment.

“These steps will bring the youth into the mainstream and give them innumerable opportunities to showcase their skills and talents. Local infrastructure will significantly improve,” the Prime Minister wrote.

The Prime Minister also took the opportunity to “specially congratulate” the people of Ladakh on the formation of a new Union Territory, saying “Special congratulations to the people of Ladakh! It is a matter of great joy that their long-standing demand of being declared a Union Territory has been fulfilled. This decision will give impetus to the overall prosperity of the region and ensure better developmental facilities”.

On the occasion, Modi recalled the association of former key leaders of India who had made great contributions in past in connection with the bills passed.

“The passage of key Bills pertaining to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh are a fitting tribute to the great Sardar Patel, who worked for India’s unity, Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, whose views are well known and Dr. SP Mookerjee who devoted his life for India’s unity and integrity”, he wrote on Twitter.

The Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed the Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganisation) Bill, 2019 with 370 votes in favour and 70 against it. The lower house of parliament also passed the resolution revoking Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir.

Source: TOI