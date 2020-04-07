Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Tue, 07 Apr 2020

Northeast Today

PM Modi reaffirms gratitude towards doctors, healthcare workers on World Health Day

PM Modi reaffirms gratitude towards doctors, healthcare workers on World Health Day
April 07
15:04 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

World Health Day is being observed today. It is celebrated on 7 April every year to mark the anniversary of the founding of World Health Organization.

On the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that we should not only pray for each other’s good health and well-being but also reaffirm our gratitude towards all those doctors, nurses, medical staff and healthcare workers who are bravely leading the battle against the COVID-19 menace.

In a tweet, Mr Modi said that we Should also ensure that we follow practices like social distancing which will protect our own lives as well as the lives of others. Mr Modi expressed hope that the day will also inspire us towards focusing on personal fitness through the year, which would help improve our overall health.

Source: News On Air

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.