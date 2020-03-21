PM Modi reviews COVID-19 strategy with all states; calls for citizens participation to combat challenge

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emphasized the need for the Centre and all States working together as the threat of the Corona virus pandemic is common for all states. Interacting with Chief Ministers of all the states through video conferencing to discuss measures to combat Novel Corona virus, Mr Modi said, no stone should be left unturned in the common endeavors to fight COVID-19. He asked Chief Ministers to ensure that all necessary steps are taken and all advisories are followed to ensure safety of citizens in the country at large. He said that while participation of citizens is necessary to combat the challenge, but panic needs to be avoided. Mr Modi said, the next three to four weeks are crucial in efforts to contain spread of the virus and the most important measure for containment is social distancing. He requested Chief Ministers to ensure its effective implementation.

The Prime Minister also appreciated the steps taken by the states and thanked them for sharing their experiences and giving suggestions. He hailed the efforts of people from various walks of life that have come together to support the initiative of Janata Curfew this Sunday to contain the spread of corona virus Covid-19.

Prime Minister has said that every Indian should be vigilant in view of COVID-19 outbreak. In his address to the nation, Mr Modi gave nine calls urging everyone to avoid stepping out of homes until it is absolutely essential. He said, those over the age of sixty should remain inside their homes for the coming few weeks.

The Prime Minister urged citizens to follow ‘Janta Curfew’ on 22nd March, from 7 A.M. to 9 P.M., wherein no one apart from those involved with essential services is supposed to venture out of home. He said that the success of such a people’s movement and the experiences gained from it will prepare us for the challenges ahead. He added that the efforts of the people on Sunday, would be a symbol of their restraint and determination to perform duty in the national interest.

Prime Minister Modi said, on that day at 5 P.M. from homes, everybody should express gratitude to those working round the clock to keep the nation healthy by standing in the balconies and at the doors of their houses and clap or ring bells for five minutes as a show of appreciation. Highlighting the stress on the hospitals, the Prime Minister urged everyone to avoid routine check ups during this time and to extend the date of surgeries scheduled, wherever feasible. He also asked everyone to be compassionate and not to cut the wages of those working in homes, support staff, drivers and gardeners. Urging people not to indulge in panic buying, Mr Modi stressed that the country has enough food and ration supplies.

Influencers and achievers from various fields and several organisations have come out in support of the Janata Curfew and have urged the nation to come together to make it effective. They include actors Shahrukh Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit and actor-politician Kamal Haasan, cricketer Kevin Pietersen and TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu.

Celebrities such as Amitabh Bachchan, Karan Johar, Akshay Kumar and Hrithik Roshan also took to social media to applaud Prime Minister”s statement on Janta curfew.

Meanwhile, in Himachal Pradesh, plying of all kinds of buses will be suspended on Sunday to make the Janta Curfew a success. Announcing this in Shimla yesterday, the State Chief Minister, Jai Ram Thakur said that keeping in view of the Janta Curfew all the Inter-State Contract Carriage would be suspended from the midnight of 21st March 2020 till further orders.

