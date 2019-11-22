PM Modi says CAG should look for innovative methods to deal with occupational fraud to improve governance

NET Bureau

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) to develop technical tools to check fraud in government departments. Addressing a Conclave of Accountants General and Deputy Accountants General in New Delhi on Thursday, Mr Modi said, CAG should look for innovative methods to deal with occupational fraud to improve governance and efficiency.

The Prime Minister said, the government wants to move to evidence-backed policy-making by 2022 and the CAG can play a role by becoming a think tank and focusing on big data analysis. Mr. Modi also asked the CAG to play a role in making India a five trillion dollar economy.

Ahead of his address, the Prime Minister unveiled a statue of Mahatma Gandhi at the CAG office premises.

Source: News On Air