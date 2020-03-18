PM Modi says India & Bangladesh have given new dimension and direction to their partnership

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said India and Bangladesh have given new dimension and direction to their partnership due to growing trust between the two nations.

In his video message to mark the birth centenary celebrations of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Mr Modi said, the two countries have been able to amicably resolve complex issues such as land and maritime boundaries.

Prime Minister said, today, Bangladesh is not only India’s biggest trading partner in South Asia but also development partner. Mr Modi said, electricity generated in India is lighting up lakhs of houses and factories in Bangladesh.

Prime Minister said, in last five-six years, India and Bangladesh have ed a golden chapter of bilateral ties. Mr Modi said, be it road, rail, air, waterway or internet, our cooperation in several sectors is connecting people of the two countries even more.

He said, the shared heritage of the two nations comes from intellectuals like Rabindranath Tagore, Kazi Nazrul Islam, Ustad Alauddin Khan, Lalon Shah, Jibanananda Das and Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar.

He said, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman devoted every moment of his life towards bringing Bangladesh out of the phase of devastation and genocide.

Prime Minister said, Bangabandhu turned Bangladesh into a positive and progressive society as he was absolutely clear that hatred and negativity can never be the foundation of any country’s development.

Mr Modi said, Bangladesh is moving ahead, inspired by Bangabandhu, and under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina with inclusive and development oriented policies.

Prime Minister said, be it economy, other social indices or sports, Bangladesh is setting new benchmarks today. It has made unprecedented progress in many fields like skill, education, health, women empowerment, micro finance, Mr Modi said.

Source: News On Air