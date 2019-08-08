Wanna get our awesome news?
Thu, 08 Aug 2019

Northeast Today

PM Modi to address nation today at 8 pm

PM Modi to address nation today at 8 pm
August 08
15:16 2019
NET Bureau

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on Thursday at 8 pm during which he is expected to talk about government’s decisions on scrapping the special status granted to Jammu and Kashmir by modifying Article 370 of the Constitution and splitting the state into two Union Territories — Ladakh, and Jammu and Kashmir.

According to sources, on Wednesday as the Union Cabinet proceeded to approve a proposal to honor BJP’s oldest ideological commitment of stripping Jammu and Kashmir of its special status, PM Modi advised his ministerial colleagues that there is no room for triumphalism and reminded them that it’s now that the heavy-lifting begins.

Source: The Indian Express

