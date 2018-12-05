Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wed, 05 Dec 2018

Northeast Today

PM Modi to Inaugurate Bogibeel Bridge on December 25

PM Modi to Inaugurate Bogibeel Bridge on December 25
December 05
17:43 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will formally dedicate Bogibeel bridge, India’s longest rail-cum-road bridge, to the nation on December 25 next.

The 4.94-km-long bridge connects the north and south banks of the Brahmaputra and will improve connectivity between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh once it is formally inaugutrated on December 25, marking the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee who passed away in August this year.

Incidentally, although it was former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda who had laid the foundation stone of the bridge in 1997, work began five years later — in April 2002 — when the then PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee inaugurated the construction.

The Railway Ministry had showed its eagerness to inaugurate the Bogibeel bridge coinciding the birth anniversary of Vajpayee.

Incidentally, while the first passenger train chugged along the bridge during a demo run earlier in October this year, the first freight train ran on the tracks on Monday (December 3).

“Historic Day for Railways: In a milestone event, the 1st freight train ran on Bogibeel Bridge, India’s longest road-cum-rail bridge with a phenomenal stretch of 4.94 kilometres, connecting Assam with Arunachal Pradesh & opening the doors to enhanced connectivity in the North-East,” Railway Minister Piyush Goyal had tweeted.

SOURCE: News Live

Image Credit:

Tags
Bogibeel bridgenarendra modiPM Modi
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

CLASSIC IAS ACADEMY
SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.