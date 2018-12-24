PM Modi to Inaugurate IIT-Bhubaneswar, Announce Projects Worth 14,500 Crore

NET Bureau
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Odisha on Monday and inaugurate the campus of IIT-Bhubaneswar. The prime minister will also announce a range of projects worth over Rs 14,500 crore in the state.
The IIT-Bhubaneswar campus at Aragul has been built at a cost of Rs 1,660 crore. PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone of the campus of Indian Institute of Science and Education Research (IISER) in Berhampur. This project is estimated to cost Rs 1,583 crore.
The prime minister will lay the foundation stone of a six-lane stretch on the National Highway-16 at a cost of Rs 2,200 crore and a four-lane stretch of National Highway-4 between Cuttack and Angul.
He will also inaugurate an archaeological museum at Lalitgiri, which is one of the earliest Buddhist settlements in Odisha situated 120 km north of Bhubaneshwar in Cuttack district.
