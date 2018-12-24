PM Modi to Inaugurate IIT-Bhubaneswar, Announce Projects Worth 14,500 Crore

NET Bureau

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Odisha on Monday and inaugurate the campus of IIT-Bhubaneswar. The prime minister will also announce a range of projects worth over Rs 14,500 crore in the state.

The IIT-Bhubaneswar campus at Aragul has been built at a cost of Rs 1,660 crore. PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone of the campus of Indian Institute of Science and Education Research (IISER) in Berhampur. This project is estimated to cost Rs 1,583 crore.

Besides this, PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone of a gas pipeline from Paradip to Hyderabad at a projected cost of Rs 3,800 crore and another pipeline from Angul to Bokaro in Jharkhand at a projected cost of Rs 3,437 crore under the Urja Ganja Yojana.

He will also inaugurate a new 50-bed ward of the ESI Hospital in Bhubaneswar and lay the foundation stone for the up gradation of the old 50-bed ward of the hospital.

The prime minister will lay the foundation stone of a six-lane stretch on the National Highway-16 at a cost of Rs 2,200 crore and a four-lane stretch of National Highway-4 between Cuttack and Angul.

He will also inaugurate an archaeological museum at Lalitgiri, which is one of the earliest Buddhist settlements in Odisha situated 120 km north of Bhubaneshwar in Cuttack district.

