PM Modi to Launch PMJAY at Ranchi, Inaugurate Pakyong Airport in Sikkim

The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, will launch the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) at Ranchi, Jharkhand, on Sunday. Under this scheme, over 10 crore families will be provided health assurance worth Rs. 5 lakh each, every year.

The Prime Minister will visit an exhibition on the PMJAY. He will witness a demonstration of activities such as beneficiary identification, and e-card creation.

At the same event, the Prime Minister will lay the Foundation Stone for medical colleges at Chaibasa and Koderma. He will inaugurate 10 Health and Wellness Centres. He will address the gathering, before departing for Gangtok, Sikkim.

On Monday, the Prime Minister will inaugurate Pakyong Airport, which will bring the State of Sikkim on the country’s aviation map. The airport will provide a big boost to connectivity in the Himalayan State, and also give a fillip to tourism. The Prime Minister will arrive at Pakyong Airport, where he will be briefed about the airport and terminal building. He shall unveil a plaque to mark the inauguration of Pakyong Airport. He shall later address a gathering.