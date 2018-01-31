Wanna get our awesome news?
Wed, 31 Jan 2018

Northeast Today

PM Modi to Visit Tripura Twice for Campaigning

PM Modi to Visit Tripura Twice for Campaigning
January 31
14:18 2018
Prime Minister Narendra Modi would visit Tripura twice to hold public meetings ahead of the February 18 Assembly election, state BJP president Biplab Kumar Deb said on Wednesday.

Modi would come on February 8 and address two public meetings at Kailashahar in Unakoti district and Shantirbazar in South Tripura district. He would again visit the state on February 15 and address a public meeting in Agartala.

The party’s national president Amit Shah would be in the state for a week to campaign in favour of the candidates of the BJP-Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT) alliance, Deb told reporters.

Election for the 60-member Assembly will be held in the state on February 18 and results would be announced on March 3.

From Agartala, Shah would also visit Meghalaya and Nagaland, where Assembly polls would be held on February 27, the state BJP chief said.

He said 40 top BJP leaders including Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Muktar Abbas Naqvi would also visit the state for campaigning.

-PTI

